Joe Burrow set for NFL Draft payday, endorsement stardom

With the 2020 NFL Draft set to kick off Thursday night, former Louisiana State University star quarterback Joe Burrow is just hours away from securing a major professional payday.

Burrow, 23, is considered a virtual lock to be the first player taken in the draft after a decorated college career that culminated in a Heisman Trophy and a national championship. The Cincinnati Bengals hold the first overall pick, need a starting quarterback and have been in frequent contact with Burrow this offseason.

If selected with the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow would be on track to receive a four-year contract with the Bengals worth a projected $37.2 million, including a fully guaranteed $24.6 million signing bonus, according to calculations by Spotrac. The deal would be worth about $2 million more than last year's first pick, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, received.

"We feel very comfortable with him as a prospect," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told ESPN this week. "We talked to a lot of guys but certainly formed a really good relationship with Joe and been really impressed with everything we've seen from him."

Burrow is one of 58 college football prospects who will participate in the 2020 NFL Draft from home, according to the league. This year's draft adopted a fully virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The possibility of endorsement deals, which were forbidden for college players during Burrow's time at LSU, will vastly increase his earning potential at the professional level.

Burrow signed on with WME for off-field representation. He's already worked with Lowe’s Home Improvement, electronics maker Bose and Nerf.

Another business relationship will be on display during the NFL Draft. Buffalo Wild Wings teamed up with Burrow to promote its draft night wings specials and will cater his watch party. The partnership is one of several collaborations the restaurant chain has planned with Burrow in recent months, a source told FOX Business.

Burrow broke the single-season record for the NCAA’s top-tier Football Bowl Subdivision by throwing 60 touchdown passes. He passed for 5,671 yards. In January, Burrow threw for five touchdowns in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game as LSU topped Clemson, 42-25.

The 2020 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET Thursday.

This story has been updated.