Brady, Manning, Tiger, Mickelson playing coronavirus charity golf match in May

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Longtime NFL stars Peyton Manning and Tom Brady will join Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson next month for a two-on-two charity golf match to benefit coronavirus relief efforts, FOX Business confirmed Wednesday.

Dubbed "The Match: Champions for Charity,” the match will air live on TNT, a Turner Sports representative confirmed. The event will occur at some point in May, though a final date has yet to be determined.

J-LO, A-ROD COULD BUY METS AT DISCOUNT DUE TO CORONAVIRUS: REPORT

The match’s location and charity partners will be announced in the coming days. Teams have not been confirmed, but Woods and Manning are expected to partner against Mickelson and Brady.

The charity match required PGA Tour approval in order to proceed. Once the venue is finalized, event organizers will work with local officials and public health experts to ensure the players adhere to social distancing guidelines and other preventative measures.

FAUCI SAYS MLB SEASON COULD BE PLAYED WITHOUT FANS

Negotiations for the charity match, the second exhibition clash between Woods and Mickelson, were underway for weeks. The participation of Brady and Manning was only finalized recently.

“Champions for Charity” will occur as the PGA Tour and other U.S. sports organizations contend with prolonged stoppages due to the pandemic. It’s unclear when U.S. sports leagues will be able to resume their seasons. The PGA Tour has sent a tentative return date of June 11.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The original match pitting Woods against Mickelson aired on pay-per-view and included a winner-take-all $9 million purse. Mickelson won the event.

Brady and Manning were longtime rivals in the NFL. A six-time Super Bowl champion, Brady, 42, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Manning, 44, retired after the 2016 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM