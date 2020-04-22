Expand / Collapse search
Brady, Manning, Tiger, Mickelson playing coronavirus charity golf match in May

"The Match: Champions for Charity" will benefit efforts to combat COVID-19.

By FOXBusiness
Longtime NFL stars Peyton Manning and Tom Brady will join Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson next month for a two-on-two charity golf match to benefit coronavirus relief efforts, FOX Business confirmed Wednesday.

Dubbed "The Match: Champions for Charity,” the match will air live on TNT, a Turner Sports representative confirmed. The event will occur at some point in May, though a final date has yet to be determined.

The match’s location and charity partners will be announced in the coming days. Teams have not been confirmed, but Woods and Manning are expected to partner against Mickelson and Brady.

The charity match required PGA Tour approval in order to proceed. Once the venue is finalized, event organizers will work with local officials and public health experts to ensure the players adhere to social distancing guidelines and other preventative measures.

Negotiations for the charity match, the second exhibition clash between Woods and Mickelson, were underway for weeks. The participation of Brady and Manning was only finalized recently.

“Champions for Charity” will occur as the PGA Tour and other U.S. sports organizations contend with prolonged stoppages due to the pandemic. It’s unclear when U.S. sports leagues will be able to resume their seasons. The PGA Tour has sent a tentative return date of June 11.

The original match pitting Woods against Mickelson aired on pay-per-view and included a winner-take-all $9 million purse. Mickelson won the event.

Brady and Manning were longtime rivals in the NFL. A six-time Super Bowl champion, Brady, 42, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Manning, 44, retired after the 2016 season.

