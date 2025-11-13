Hip-hop star Quavo kicks off Lids multi-year partnership with new Georgia Bulldogs collection

When sports, music and fashion intersect, hip-hop superstar Quavo is often at the center of it all.

Quavo partnered with global hat retailer Lids in a new, multiyear collaboration as the brand’s newest ambassador.

To kick off the partnership, Quavo and Lids collaborated on a collection featuring the college team near and dear to the Atlanta native’s heart.

The Quavo UGA x ’47 Collection, which drops Nov. 15 nationwide, features hats and T-shirts celebrating his hometown pride for the Georgia Bulldogs.

The designs for the merchandise draw from Quavo’s upcoming album, "SATCHMO," which showcases on-trend tree motifs that blend his collegiate heritage with modern streetwear aesthetics.

While his iconic sound in the booth and on stage draws fans in, Quavo has been known to love fashion since breaking onto the hip-hop scene with his rap group Migos, featuring Offset and the late Takeoff. He has kept fans on their toes with both his music and his style, which is why he partnered with Lids to help shape the future of headwear through exclusive designs, storytelling and authentic collections like this one.

"Quavo is one of today’s most dynamic cultural voices," said Adam Herstig, senior vice president of marketing and partnerships at Lids. "His influence in music, fashion, and sport makes him the perfect partner to help Lids continue pushing boundaries and setting trends in headwear and lifestyle."

Quavo will be in Athens, Georgia, ahead of a crucial Bulldogs college football matchup this week, as the No. 5 team in the country hosts the No. 10 Texas Longhorns in an SEC battle. He will host a pregame launch event at Fan Outfitters Athens.

As this is only the debut collection for Quavo, he will continue to be actively involved in the hat design process and help Lids with its creative direction over the coming years of their partnership.

He was also featured in the company’s 2025 holiday campaign, "ALL CAPS." Quavo joined a star-studded cast that included sports media personality Stephen A. Smith, WWE superstars Dom Mysterio and Liv Morgan, and celebrity DJ and producer Chase B, among others.