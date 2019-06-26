Rapper Meek Mill becomes co-owner of Lids, announces new hat line

Anyone familiar with the works of Meek Mill already knows that he’s “a boss,” but now the rapper and activist is stretching his legs as an investor by becoming the co-owner of hat retailer Lids.

Mill announced his investment in Lids Wednesday, joining Fanatics and Ames Watson in the chain’s ownership group. Lids will also release a new hat line by Mill in August, which will be “the first of many exclusive products that Mill will unveil with Lids," the company said.

“I’ve always been a fan of Lids — growing up, I remember buying their hats to match my outfits and look my best,” Mill said in an online statement. “It’s amazing to see my relationship with the brand come full-circle and have the opportunity to evolve as a businessman. We have a great team in place and we’re looking forward to taking Lids to new heights.”

The music artist joined the Lids ownership through his connection with Michael Rubin, the executive chairman of Fanatics and co-founder of Mill’s Reform Alliance Foundation, Business Insider reported.

Mill told Business Insider he has “studied” the way fellow rapper-turned-businessman Jay-Z built his business.

“He’s about his business. He’s never late, he’s on point,” Mill said. “He’s checking on his business every chance he gets.”

Lids bills itself as the largest retailer of hats and licensed sports products in North America. It has more than 1,200 locations across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

Lids CEO Tom Ripley said the company’s design team “is thrilled to collaborate with Meek Mill.”

“He is a true original artist with an incredible sense of fashion,” Ripley said. “Meek’s first line of hats will be unique and the first of many ways we work together.”