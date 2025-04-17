Lids unveils expanded customization options with new elevated store experience

Lids, the global sports retailer, has reinvented the way sports fans around the world can support their teams, especially when it comes to customization.

The company has always been known for its ability to customize hats, but its new retail store concept has been designed to elevate that to the max.

The enhanced Custom Zone is at the center of Lids’ increased attention to fashion headwear, reinforcing the company’s commitment to allowing customers to express themselves and showcase their individual style with their hats.

Fox Business Digital experienced its new customization process Wednesday night in New York City as Lids gave a behind-the-scenes look at its interactive Build-A-Cap kiosks as well as its new hat-curving machine (available at certain locations at the moment).

"Customization has always been at the heart of our brand, and this new store design takes it to the next level," Lids President Bob Durda said in a statement. "We’re offering more ways for customers to make their gear uniquely theirs – whether it’s stitching, patching, or curving. This rollout represents our commitment to a dynamic, customer-centric experience where every visit feels personal, engaging and tailored to each individual."

The Build-A-Cap kiosks offer a unique way for customers to see what they may like on their headwear, whether that’s adding to a traditional New York Yankees hat or building a blank hat from scratch.

Among the options for customization are different patches, from small lightning bolts, to big American flags and much more. Each store also has around 40 patches, which are tailored to the local market for its customers.

But Lids is more than headwear, and the store’s T-Shirt Wall is a prime example of that.

In this particular New York City store, vintage-style T-shirts for the Yankees, New York Mets and more were curated for display on the wall, enticing customers to choose their favorite team to go along with their new headwear. There’s also global superstars like Shohei Ohtani among the shirts.

And for the young ones, Lids is offering its Kids’ Corner, which is dedicated to youth-focused apparel and headwear.

The initial rollout of this revamped retail store layout is in 20 locations, which began this month. Some of those stores are in New Jersey, Texas, California, Massachusetts, Georgia, Nevada and more across the country.

Lids expressed its desire to learn how these stores fit consumer needs, and many more could come out soon depending on those findings.

In an era when fans are always looking to express themselves along with their love for their teams, Lids is going all in with its focus on customization, hoping to evolve that in 2025 and beyond.

