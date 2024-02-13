Foot Locker teams up with Nike, Jordan Brand to deliver The Clinic ahead of 2024 NBA All-Star Game

Foot Locker is making a big announcement ahead of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game with Nike and Jordan Brand.

The global retailer is introducing The Clinic, a year-long program with Nike and Jordan Brand that will bring "the best of the court and culture to basketball fans, sneaker enthusiasts and local communities."

And there isn’t a better time for this first-of-its-kind partnership than at the NBA All-Star festivities in Indianapolis, where fans will see this new program come to life through interactive activations, basketball clinics, social media content, community events and much more.

"We’re thrilled to continue building upon Foot Locker’s leadership position in basketball," Frank Bracken, chief commercial officer at Foot Locker, told Fox Business Digital in a statement about The Clinic.

"Unveiling The Clinic with Nike and Jordan Brand during NBA All-Star Weekend, one of the biggest basketball moments of the year, will provide the perfect forum to give fans and consumers a first look at this year-long program."

The purpose behind The Clinic is to inspire the next generation of basketball, and as we’ve seen for decades now, the game goes well beyond the court. Foot Locker’s multi-year partnership with the NBA showcased that belief with its Heart of Sneakers platform.

Now, Foot Locker will make its commitment with basketball alongside Nike and Jordan Brand during its first installment in Indianapolis with a clinic experience featuring NBA talent like Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero and San Antonio Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama.

The custom Home Court pop-up, which will be at 49 W. Maryland Street in downtown Indianapolis at the All-Star Game will have an interactive LED half-court, daily basketball clinics, sneaker trials, customization stations, athlete appearances and, of course, exclusive product releases from the biggest brands in the sport.

Some of the community events will include a Skills & Drills Challenge with Wembanyama and Nike and a Beat The Clock challenge with Banchero and Jordan Brand.

Foot Locker will also be partnering with Nike and Amazon Prime Video to host a private screening of "Giannis: The Marvelous Journey," a documentary about Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The world premiere of the documentary is Feb. 19.

Additional programming will include adidas’ Believe That Challenge, PUMA and Cheetos’ pop-up with their new product collaboration and a Converse styling panel. Exclusive products from Nike, Jordan Brand, adidas, PUMA, Under Armour and Curry Brand will also be available for NBA fans to purchase.

The activation will be open starting Thursday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m., and run through the weekend.

"We look for every opportunity to inspire the next generation to be great," said Jason Kirrer, vice president of Nike North America Marketplace Partners. "By partnering with Foot Locker on The Clinic, we get to share our love of basketball, connect more deeply with athletes and grow the basketball community."