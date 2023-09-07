Victor Cruz's foundation partners with Foot Locker to get hometown kids ready for school

New York Giants legend wide receiver Victor Cruz knows how important it is for a kid to look their best on the first day of school.

In the back-to-school spirit, Cruz and his foundation, The Victor Cruz Foundation, teamed up with Foot Locker this past Saturday and provided 25 kids from his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey, a shopping spree at the Foot Locker 34th Street Flagship store in New York City.

After getting a speech from Cruz, each kid was given a personalized shopping experience with Cruz and Foot Locker employees to buy whatever they wanted for their back-to-school outfits.

"It was great partnering with Foot Locker and my Victor Cruz Foundation to give kids from my hometown of Paterson, New Jersey a personalized shopping experience that they will never forget," Cruz told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Back to school season is always a time for kids to get creative and show off the newest additions to their wardrobe, something they can especially do now thanks to their new picks from Foot Locker. I love giving back to my community and this event was a special moment for all that were involved."

Cruz, who won Super Bowl XLVI in his second season with the Giants, attended Paterson Catholic in high school. He has always been one to give back to his community, especially since he hung up his cleats after six NFL seasons in New York.

Cruz went undrafted out of UMass in 2010 and eventually signed with the Giants, who were located just a few minutes away from Paterson in East Rutherford. He became a fan favorite almost immediately when he burst onto the scene in preseason games, leading to the Giants selecting him to their 53-man roster that year.

Cruz’s signature salsa dancing in the end zone led many in the tri-state area to try it themselves during their pee wee football games, tailgates at MetLife Stadium and more.

Cruz finished his career with 303 receptions, 4,529 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns.

Now, he dabbles in everything, from fashion to sports media. His Victor Cruz Foundation continues to focus on the next generation as this shop-till-you-drop experience for some hometown kids creates memories for life.