This NFL team's fans will get unlimited food, drinks in 2020

Faithful San Francisco 49ers fans will have unlimited food and drinks included in their tickets for the 2020 season.

This makes the 49ers the first sports team to include food and non-alcoholic beverages as a benefit to its season ticket holders, according to the franchise’s statement on the initiative.

The 49ers conducted a fan survey that found "food service experience is a key driver of fan satisfaction," which led them to create this new model.

"It’s good to see [fans] getting some wins on the field, feeling good about that environment in [Levi’s Stadium], and I think … we’re just going to keep that going," 49ers president Al Guido told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

This initiative will apply to all season ticket holders and their guests, not just those owning premium seats, Levi’s Stadium said in its official statement.

Alcoholic beverages are excluded from the program’s 15 menu items, however fans will be able to have their fill of chicken tenders, hot dogs (beef and vegan), sausages and hot links, nachos (regular and loaded), fries (regular and garlic), pretzels, popcorn, peanuts, and candies. Beverage choices include soda, bottled water, coffee and hot chocolate, Levi’s Stadium explained.

Guido described the program to Bartiromo as “really cutting edge in the sports industry … it’s really frictionless—no longer taking out your wallet to pay for anything.”

According to Levi’s Stadium, while a limit will be placed on the amount of included food ordered per concession visit, fans can visit concessions as often as they wish.

“Single-game and secondary market ticket buyers will continue to purchase food and beverages on an à la carte basis,” according to Levi's Stadium.

Officials said more details on how the program will work will be announced during the offseason.

The 49ers moved in Levi's Stadium in 2014 after playing for 54 years in Candlestick Park.