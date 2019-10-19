This NFL coach's condo is under contract for more than the $2.3M asking price

It’s one thing to be an armchair quarterback. But how about being an armchair quarterback in the chair that used to belong to the head coach?

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is selling his condo, Curbed reported. The 2,885-square-foot home is listed for $2.3 million.

Local property records show Payton bought the home for $1.465 million in 2014. He’s presumably done some work on it since then, as its value jumped up by about $600,000 in its most recent tax assessment.

However, it may be too late to buy this particular home. Elizabeth McNulty of Gardner Realtors told FOX Business that there was a bidding war and the home was under contract over price as of Saturday morning.

Here’s a look at the home in case it winds up on the market again soon:

Price: $2.3 million

Bedrooms: Three

Bathrooms: Three full, one half

Square feet: 2,885

The two-floor corner condo was designed by Shaun Smith. It features an open floor plan, 14-foot ceilings and antique pine floors, according to the listing.

The main floor includes the open kitchen, dining room and living room, plus a half bath, laundry room and balcony.

The master bedroom also sits on the main floor, with two walk-in closets and a large master bathroom.

Downstairs, the ground floor includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a family room and a mudroom.

The property is located near New Orleans’ Audubon Park. The building also has amenities like a doorman, pool, elevator, garage, outdoor kitchen, gym and community room.

