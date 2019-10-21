Dallas Cowboys have owned Philadelphia Eagles since Doug Pederson became their coach

The Dallas Cowboys have owned the Philadelphia Eagles since Doug Pederson took over as their head coach and the win Sunday put the exclamation point on their dominance.

Dallas defeated Philadelphia, 31-10, giving them five wins in their last seven games against their NFC East division rivals – and it wasn’t even close. Dallas led Philadelphia throughout the entire game, going up 27-7 at halftime and only surrendering three more points in the second half.

The win also marks the Cowboys’ fourth straight victory over the Eagles and their biggest win in those four games.

The victory didn’t come without a stellar performance from running back Ezekiel Elliott. He put up 111 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win. It was also anchored by quarterback Dak Prescott who passed for 239 yards and a touchdown pass to Blake Jarwin.

Ahead of their matchup, Pederson did some trash-talking, guaranteeing the Eagles would defeat the Cowboys. Elliott took that to heart and waited until Sunday after the win to respond.

“We don’t need inspiration from him to go out there and play hard,” he said, according to Pro Football Talk. “This rivalry is enough. Honestly, we don’t give a f--k what Doug Pederson says.”

With the win, the Cowboys move to 4-3 and lead in the NFC East. The Eagles fall to 3-4 and remain in second place in the division.

