Eagles' DeVonta Smith staying comfortable in style with VRST on and off the field

NEW YORK – Growing up in Amite City, Louisiana, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith would be dressed in his Sunday best to go to church, and he took pride in putting on his suit and tie.

Today, Smith's Sundays are consumed by football. But that doesn't mean he's lost that weekly ritual.

Smith is one of the best-dressed NFL players today, and if you were to ask him, he'd say he's at the top of the game.

"Oh, yeah, definitely. 100 percent," Smith told Fox News Digital with a laugh.

"Suits is my thing. Everybody has their different styles and things like that. I think when it comes to suits, I’m the best. Just throw on different looks, colors. Not afraid to step outside my comfort zone."

Smith has been seen walking into NFL stadiums across the country dazzling with different looks, from all green to rep his Eagles, to bright pink with shorts instead of the traditional trouser.

But all of Smith's looks are the same when you boil it down: It's simple and smooth and makes a statement.

That's why he teamed up with VRST (pronounced verst), an athletics apparel brand exclusively at DICK'S Sporting Goods', in 2021.

Much like its namesake, VRST was designed to be versatile for its consumer.

For a high-profile athlete like Smith, that means having the ability to work out and train with high-quality products that promote breathability and comfort.

But when the workout is finished, and it's time to commute home, or even meet family and friends somewhere for a bite to eat, VRST has designed lifestyle wear with technology used in athletic apparel.

With its minimalist designs that fashion lovers like Smith want to be seen in, it's truly the best of both worlds.

"Being able to have stuff to work out, being at home to lounge in and casual dressing if I want to go out to dinner or something like that," Smith said. "Just being able to switch it.

"The Icon Tee, the material on it is very smooth. Breathable, something that’s not too hot when you start sweating. It’s very good for you. The All In Shorts, the Limitless jogger, and then this new piece coming out, the Pinnacle Fleece. It’s going to be real good."

All the pieces above that Smith mentioned are live and available for purchase, while the Pinnacle Fleece will be hitting DICK'S Sporting Goods in-store and online soon.

There's a saying that virtually everyone who's played a sport has heard: Look good, play good. At its core, it means being comfortable in your uniform, and in some cases, flashing some personal swag in the process.

With VRST, Smith is doing that each and every day, no matter the time and place.

But while he doesn't mind sharing his fashion sense with VRST products, his 2023 suits on game day will remain under wraps.

"You'll just have to wait and see," he said grinning.