All NFL teams get Colin Kaepernick workout video: report

Colin Kaepernick reportedly sent a video of his Saturday workout to all 32 NFL teams in hopes of gauging whether organizations have real interest in him.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback also sent a note along with the video saying that he is “ready, willing and able to visit with any team for an interview” and readers, TMZ Sports reported Monday.

Kaepernick had a controversial-laden workout on Saturday. He and his team decided to move the showcase from the Atlanta Falcons training facility to a high school about 60 miles away from the first location about an hour before the event was set to take place.

Kaepernick said there was an issue over transparency, which is why the location was moved at the last minute. All 32 teams were expected to be represented at the workout but it dwindled down to eight teams when the location was changed. The Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington Redskins were among those eight teams.

The controversy appeared to have overshadowed the workout in its entirety, much to the dismay of Jay-Z. The rapper-turned-business mogul reportedly pushed the NFL to set up the workout. A source told Page Six that Jay-Z was disappointed with the outcome.

“Jay-Z feels disappointed with Colin’s actions, and believes he turned a legitimate workout into a publicity stunt,” the source told Page Six.

Jay-Z partnered with the NFL earlier this year to help the league manage its community activism and manage the Super Bowl halftime show.

Kaepernick, 32, made clear after the workout that he was ready to return to the NFL.

“I’ve been ready for three years,” he said. “I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why. I came out here today and showed it in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. We’re waiting for the 32 owners, the 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running, stop running from the truth, stop running from the people.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.