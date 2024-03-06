Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

College Sports
Published

Caitlin Clark signs exclusive partnership with Panini America for trading cards, memorabilia

Clark surpassed Pete Maravich for most points in NCAA Division 1 basketball history

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 6

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Caitlin Clark signed an exclusive, multi-year partnership with Panini America, which will feature her memorabilia and trading cards.

Panini said in a news release that Clark’s first collection of trading cards will feature the top moments of her career, including a Panini Instant Card, which celebrates the Iowa sharpshooter becoming the all-time leading scorer in women’s basketball.

It is the first deal of its kind for Panini and a female athlete.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Caitlin Clark jubilant

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, #22, celebrates during Senior Day ceremonies following a victory over Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette / AP Newsroom)

"It’s an honor to partner with Panini America as their first multi-year exclusive female athlete, and I’m excited to collaborate with them on my own collection," Clark said in a release.

Pre-orders will also start in April for a dedicated trading card set around Clark, the company said. Her memorabilia exclusivity begins immediately and her trading card exclusivity will start on April 1.

"Caitlin is a generational talent, and it is natural that she should be our first multi-year exclusive female athlete," Panini America senior vice president of marketing and athlete relations Jason Howarth said. "We’ll have a range of products and memorabilia featuring Caitlin that we believe fans will love."

Caitlin Clark and Rikki Harris

Ohio State guard Rikki Harris, #1, and Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, #22, talk as the clock runs out at the end of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette / AP Newsroom)

IOWA BASKETBALL TICKET PRICES SURGE AFTER CAITLIN CLARK DECIDES TO ENTER 2024 WNBA DRAFT

The announcement of the deal comes on the heels of Clark setting the all-time scoring mark in NCAA Division 1 basketball, surpassing LSU legend Pete Maravich.

On Sunday, Clark only needed 18 points to set the mark. She scored all 18 points in the first half and finished the game with 35 in a win over Ohio State.

Caitlin Clark instant card

A Caitlin Clark Instant Card from Panini America. (Panini America)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Next, Clark will hope to lead Iowa to a Big Ten Championship ahead of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.