Caitlin Clark signs exclusive partnership with Panini America for trading cards, memorabilia

Caitlin Clark signed an exclusive, multi-year partnership with Panini America, which will feature her memorabilia and trading cards.

Panini said in a news release that Clark’s first collection of trading cards will feature the top moments of her career, including a Panini Instant Card, which celebrates the Iowa sharpshooter becoming the all-time leading scorer in women’s basketball.

It is the first deal of its kind for Panini and a female athlete.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"It’s an honor to partner with Panini America as their first multi-year exclusive female athlete, and I’m excited to collaborate with them on my own collection," Clark said in a release.

Pre-orders will also start in April for a dedicated trading card set around Clark, the company said. Her memorabilia exclusivity begins immediately and her trading card exclusivity will start on April 1.

"Caitlin is a generational talent, and it is natural that she should be our first multi-year exclusive female athlete," Panini America senior vice president of marketing and athlete relations Jason Howarth said. "We’ll have a range of products and memorabilia featuring Caitlin that we believe fans will love."

IOWA BASKETBALL TICKET PRICES SURGE AFTER CAITLIN CLARK DECIDES TO ENTER 2024 WNBA DRAFT

The announcement of the deal comes on the heels of Clark setting the all-time scoring mark in NCAA Division 1 basketball, surpassing LSU legend Pete Maravich.

On Sunday, Clark only needed 18 points to set the mark. She scored all 18 points in the first half and finished the game with 35 in a win over Ohio State.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Next, Clark will hope to lead Iowa to a Big Ten Championship ahead of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.