Iowa basketball ticket prices surge after Caitlin Clark decides to enter 2024 WNBA Draft

Clark plans to forgo her final year of college basketball eligibility

The Iowa Hawkeyes' Caitlin Clark recently surpassed Kelsey Plum to become the top scorer in NCAA women's basketball history

On Thursday, Clark announced she will enter this year's WNBA Draft

Clark has led the Hawkeyes to a 24-4 record this season, and Sunday marks Iowa's season finale.

Her announcement appears to have sent supporters into a frenzy, with thousands of fans seeking tickets to watch Clark perhaps one last time.

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Feb. 22, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Sunday's Iowa-Ohio State game is expected to command some of the highest ticket prices in women's college basketball history.

The average ticket price on the secondary market for the sixth-ranked Hawkeyes' upcoming game is a whopping $557, according to data from online marketplace TickPick.com.

Clark is just 18 points shy of breaking the NCAA’s all-time scoring mark, men or women, held by the late Pete Maravich of LSU with 3,667 points from 1967-70.

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes signs autographs for fans after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena Feb. 28, 2024, in Minneapolis. (David Berding/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a listed capacity of 14,998. The school sold out of season tickets long ago and is not selling seats for the rematch with Ohio State.

As of Thursday, the cheapest ticket left cost $487, according to TickPick. The most expensive available seat was $2,919.

TickPick has said the average price for Sunday’s game surpassed the $394 average when Clark broke the NCAA women’s scoring mark Feb. 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.