Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Tennis great Martina Navratilova shares journey of her dual cancer battle

Martina Navratilova has had a long streak of winning, both against her tennis opponents and against cancer.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles winner and tennis Hall of Famer sat down with FOX Business for an exclusive interview as she opened up for the first time about overcoming throat and breast cancer at the same time.

"You vacillate between feeling sorry for yourself to ‘Am I going to die?’ to ‘OK, we’re going to fix this," Navratilova told FOX Business at the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge. "You can do everything right and still can’t recover. It’s really out of your control."

Considered one the greatest players of all time, the world-renowned athlete is a fierce and aggressive competitor, skills that became a crucial component to help her overcome the fight against Stage 1 throat and breast cancer.

"As an athlete, we're used to positive thinking and not quitting and having that attitude that I'm going to win, literally," Navratilova said. "When this came, I'm like, ‘No, no, no, I'm not dying from this.’"

Navratilova found out she had two types of cancer at the same time. After being diagnosed with Stage 1 throat cancer, doctors conducted a biopsy to see where exactly it was and discovered a lump on her breast. It was Stage 1 breast cancer.

The tennis legend is no stranger to cancer.

Thirteen years ago, Navratilova faced a non-invasive form of breast cancer called ductal carcinoma. It was then that she learned the value of building a support system.

"I learned how important it is to surround yourself with people that are there for you, that are helpful and a positive energy rather than people that take energy away from you," Navratilova said.

The second time around, Navratilova did not hold back from asking for help from family and friends, something that she admitted is not her strong suit.

One key supporter throughout her treatment was her one-time tennis rival, Chris Evert, who turned to Navratilova for support when she was battling ovarian cancer two years ago. She said they shared a similar emotional battle, both tapping into a champion's mentality of positivity to help focus on the outcome.

Navratilova’s wife, Julia Lemigova, a star of "Real Housewives of Miami," stood by her side every bit of the rollercoaster ride as the two navigated seven months of treatment including chemotherapy and radiation.

As she celebrates seven months of being cancer-free, the tennis legend is sending a message during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Navratilova partnered with the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge, a free home away from home for cancer patients and their families to stay and heal while seeking and undergoing treatment. They have also partnered with Hologic, a pioneer of 3D mammography, to spread awareness about the importance of preventative care and health screenings for early detection and treatment of diseases.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, behind lung cancer. The probability that a woman will die from breast cancer is about 1 in 39, according to the American Cancer Society.

Despite the statistics, Chloe Lipman, vice president of development at the American Cancer Society, told FOX Business there is a bright spot.

"There are more breast cancer survivors today than ever before," Lipman said. "That’s a direct impact from the early screening, the early detection and the improved treatments that our breast cancer patients are seeing."