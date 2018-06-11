Gerri Willis joined Fox Business Network (FBN) in March of 2010. Willis is an anchor and personal finance reporter for the network. Prior to joining FBN, Willis served as the personal finance editor for CNN Business News and hosted the weekly half-hour program entitled “Your Bottom Line,” which focused on ways to save Americans money and the economy’s effects on personal finance. Before CNN, she was senior financial correspondent at SmartMoney magazine. Willis received the 2001 Excellence in Retirement Savings Reporting award, which is bestowed by the American University School of Communication and the Investment Company Institute's Education Foundation. She is also the author of two business books, “The Smart Money Guide to Real Estate Investing” and “Home Rich.” Willis is a graduate of Columbia Business School, where she was a Knight-Bagehot Fellow. She was born in Spruce Pine, NC and currently resides in Westchester County. Follow her on Twitter:twitter.com/GerriWillisFBN
Should investors be cautious about financials?
Graniteshares CEO Will Rhind on the market impact from the Italian political crisis, the outlook for financials and where the opportunities are for investors.