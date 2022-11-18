Michael Milken's Prostate Cancer Foundation raises millions

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) raised $4 million for its research programs during its 26th annual New York dinner, the charitable organization said Thursday.

The organization, founded in 1993 by financier and philanthropist Michael Milken, hosted the dinner at New York City’s Restaurant Daniel.

The event "celebrated the millions raised and achievements made in the past quarter century through the PCF," according to a press release provided to FOX Business.

At the dinner, Milken and PCF CEO Charles Ryan provided updates on the foundation's Young Investigator and TACTICAL Awards. The new TACTICAL Awards "aim to develop new therapies against the most life-threatening forms of prostate cancer," according to the PCF.

It also featured performances by Broadway star Idina Menzel and mentalist Oz Pearlman.

There were numerous notable attendees at the New York dinner, including Rob and Cindy Citrone, Darius and Jill Bikoff, Andrew Tisch, Eric Schmidt, Alina de Almeida, Neil DeFeo, Igor Tulchinsky, Daria Barry and Bonnie Pfiefer Evans.

MLB team owners Larry Baer of the San Francisco Giants, Jerry Reinsdorf of the Chicago White Sox, Thomas Ricketts of the Chicago Cubs and Mark Walter of the Los Angeles Dodgers were also present, along with MLB executive Joe Torre.

The PCF, the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving prostate cancer research, said it has raised nearly $1 billion for research. That fundraising has supported over 2,200 projects at 245 cancer centers in 28 countries.

In August, the foundation's 22nd annual gala also raised millions, including over $6.5 million from a live auction, FOX Business previously reported.