Ex-Mets manager Bobby Valentine gets high-profile donations in mayoral run

Former MLB manager Bobby Valentine’s run for mayor of a Connecticut town received a huge boost from high-profile Republican donors.

Valentine received money from former President George W. Bush, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci and former Small Business Administration administrator Linda McMahon, according to the Stamford Advocate, citing financial disclosures.

Valentine is running for mayor in Stamford. Bush gave $500 to his campaign. Bush was the Texas Rangers managing partner when the organization fired Valentine as a manager.

The longtime baseball manager received $1,000 each from Scaramucci and McMahon.

Valentine has raised about $300,000 in his independent campaign for mayor. It’s more than Democrat candidates Mayor David Martin and state Rep. Caroline Simmons have raised during the first half of this year, according to records.

The 70-year-old, who currently serves as the athletic director at Sacred Heart University, launched his campaign in May.

"The greatest commodity I have is my time and I want to give my time and my energy and my wherewithal back to the city that has given me so much over my lifetime," he said in a video.

He was the Rangers’ manager from 1985 to 1992. He led the New York Mets to a National League pennant during his stint from 1996 to 2002. And spent one seas as the Boston Red Sox’s skipper in 2012.

He played in the majors from 1969 to 1979.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.