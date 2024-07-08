Bears' Jonathan Owens becomes face of natural sports drink GoodSport: 'Match made in heaven'

NFL defensive back Jonathan Owens joined two new teams in the offseason.

Owens signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears, joining the team from their NFC North rival – the Green Bay Packers.

He also officially partnered with GoodSport to become the face of the up-and-coming sports drink, which is a natural electrolyte hydration drink with naturally sourced electrolytes.

Owens said he had been drinking GoodSport since he was in training camp with the Packers last year and things took off when he and his team reached out to GoodSport to try to formalize a partnership.

The star safety explained to FOX Business that he has a sickle cell trait which puts him oxygen deficit compared to other high-performance athletes. A study from Arizona State University's Hydration Science Lab showed that GoodSport outperformed other leading sports drinks in its combination of electrolytes, which was important for Owens.

"Just doing research and ran across GoodSport and just tried it. The taste was amazing. The label had everything that I needed, and it was different because this time, the ingredients were from milk – the electrolytes came from milk," Owens said. "But through the extraction process, you take out the lactose. So, the drink is lactose free.

"But the carbs and number of electrolytes were just way more than a lot of other competitive sports drinks that I was trying. Me and my team decided to just reach out to them. And they reach back out to us and the partnership basically flourished from there."

Michelle McBride, the founder and CEO of GoodSport, told FOX Business that Owens’ backstory aligned with the brand’s mission, which made him a perfect fit for what they were trying to accomplish.

"Jonathan is just this amazing guy. He never gives up and she works so hard," McBride said. "I understand how it goes in this business – celebrity sells. But to me, unless we had an authentic relationship, it didn’t make sense to just have a name there."

Owens said he wanted to work with a company which aligned with his views as well and everything "worked out perfect."

Moreover, GoodSport is based in Chicago, which brings the partnership even closer because Owens will be taking snaps in the Bears’ secondary this season.

"It’s like a match made in heaven," he added.

GoodSport comes in several different flavors, including Citrus, Fruit Punch, Wild Berry, Lemon Lime, Blue (Berry) Raspberry) and Cherry Lemonade. It can be ordered on its website, Amazon or a handful of Chicago and Midwest Walmart locations.