Alex Rodriguez's coronavirus quarantine reading list is full of business books

Former MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez is catching up on some business-related reading while stuck indoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

The slugger-turned-entrepreneur shared a reading list on his Instagram account Thursday afternoon. The selection of books included various titles on leadership, management and business strategy.

“Benefit from your additional time at home by reading, especially by choosing books that can help educate you,” Rodriguez wrote on Instagram. “Find something that interests you and never stop learning!”

After amassing a fortune during his lengthy MLB career, Rodriguez began investing his earnings in various business opportunities. The 44-year-old founded A-Rod Corp., a holding firm that manages his investments across real estate, art, health and wellness and various other fields.

Aside from his various investments, Rodriguez co-hosts “The Corp,” a business podcast co-produced by Barstool Sports. Rodriguez and his fiancée, actress and pop star Jennifer Lopez, briefly explored buying the New York Met but abandoned the plan after they failed to build a group of investors.

FOX Business takes a look at the six books on Rodriguez’s reading list below. All descriptions are via book listings on Amazon.

1. “Warfighting: The U.S. Marine Corps Book of Strategy,” by A.M. Gray

“This modern classic of strategy and philosophy is the quintessential guide to prevailing in competitive situations, be it war, work, play, or daily living.”

2. “The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon” by Brad Stone

“The definitive story of Amazon.com, one of the most successful companies in the world, and of its driven, brilliant founder, Jeff Bezos.”

3. “Double Your Profits in Six Months or Less” by Bob Fifer

“This timeless profit-boosting guide, considered a top management resource by business powerhouse Jack Welch, presents insights that are notable for their aggressive approach and contrarian perspective.”

4. “The Speed of Trust” by Stephen M.R. Covey

“Stephen M. R. Covey shows how trust—and the speed at which it is established with clients, employees, and all stakeholders—is the single most critical component of a successful leader and organization.”

5. “The Power of Servant Leadership,” by Robert K. Greenleaf.

“Based on the seminal work of Robert K. Greenleaf, a former AT&T executive who coined the term almost thirty years ago, servant-leadership emphasizes an emerging approach to leadership—one which puts serving others, including employees, customers, and community, first.”

6. “It’s Your Ship: Management Techniques from the Best Damn Ship in the Navy”

“The legendary New York Times bestselling tale of top-down change for anyone trying to navigate today's uncertain business seas.”

