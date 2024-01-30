49ers' fans lead the pack in purchasing high-priced Super Bowl tickets; sales 'nearly double' from last year

The San Francisco 49ers entered the NFC championship game against the Detroit Lions last weekend with vengeance on their minds.

A devastating and untimely injury to quarterback Brock Purdy’s throwing arm in last season’s conference championship against the Philadelphia Eagles left the team — and fans — wondering "what if?"

This year, Niners fans won't miss the chance to watch their team take on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Vegas for the Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Niners rallied back from a 17-point halftime deficit to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, and now fans are buying tickets with the hope of seeing San Francisco become Super Bowl champions for the first time since 1995.

"As predicted, the first Super Bowl in Vegas is seeing strong numbers. Sales are nearly double this time last year, and early demand has far surpassed the last time Kansas City and San Francisco met in Miami," Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub, told Fox News Digital.

TEXANS' C.J. STROUD 'TRYING TO BRING THE HEAT' WITH BUFFALO WING RIVAL

"The 49ers fan base has rallied early, accounting for 26% of all tickets sold."

According to data collected from StubHub, the average price for tickets already sold is $9,300. Overall sales for this year's Super Bowl are nearly double that of last year’s game in Phoenix during the same time frame.

California is leading among buyers with 26% of tickets sold, followed by Nevada at 8% and Kansas and Missouri at 7%.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The interest in the two teams is also drastically higher than their last meeting in the Super Bowl.

According to the data, sales are outpacing 2020 sales by 147% when compared to the same time frame.

Ticket prices could jump in the coming days. According to StubHub, demand is highest in the 48 hours after the conference championships and in the three days leading up to the game.