Kristin Juszczyk, wife of 49ers star, reaches licensing agreement with NFL for her designs: report

Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle, has gained notoriety in recent months thanks to her game-day looks.

When Kyle signed with the Niners in 2017, Kristin reportedly began pursuing her fashion interests and began creating custom ensembles for fans, friends and fellow wives and girlfriends of players.

Now, her design career has taken a step to a whole other level, thanks to a reported deal with the NFL.

The new deal, per Sportico, will allow Juszczyk to use the NFL logo on her designs.

Juszczyk is responsible for Taylor Swift's gameday jacket when she supported her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, earlier in the playoffs (ironically, Kelce and Juszczyk will be facing off in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11).

She also has designed game-day fits for Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, as well as Simone Biles, who is married to Green Bay Packers' Jonathan Owens.

Juszczyk has also designed some of her husband's teammates' pregame outfits, and even actor Taylor Lautner supported his Detroit Lions with the work of Juszczyk.

"I’m so proud of her. And she’s extremely talented, and the things she’s putting out there are one of a kind," the fullback said recently. "I wanted to make sure she got that credit. At first the announcers were, ‘Hey, Taylor Swift can get Nike to do anything.’ Ah, come on. We got to let these people know it was all Kristin. That was all her, so I was happy to see her get that credit."

