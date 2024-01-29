Expand / Collapse search
Published

Texans' CJ Stroud 'trying to bring the heat' with Buffalo wing rival

Stroud partnered with Cheetos to launch a new flavor ahead of the Super Bowl

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud partnered with Cheetos to launch a new flavor ahead of the Super Bowl. video

Texans' CJ Stroud talks Cheetos partnership ahead of Super Bowl

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud partnered with Cheetos to launch a new flavor ahead of the Super Bowl.

C.J. Stroud seemingly played the 2023 season with a chip on his shoulder — or perhaps it was a Cheeto.

The Houston Texans rookie quarterback, who was selected No. 2 overall behind Bryce Young in the draft, led the team to the playoffs and became a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year. As his season came to an end, he partnered with a new team to help some fans feel the heat.

CJ Stroud vs Browns

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans warms up before kickoff against the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Stroud partnered with Cheetos to help launch Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo.

"Buffalo wings have always been superior and king at watch parties in the football season," he told Fox News Digital. "So, Cheetos came out with a new flavor, the Buffalo crunchy Cheeto. We’re trying to take over the second spot right under Buffalo wings. I know a thing or two about being second and still trying to bring the heat."

CJ Stroud rolls out

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans rolls out to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.  (Rob Carr/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Stroud will also try to make a Las Vegas-based NFL fan’s Super Bowl watch party the best it can be — in the "second-best Super Bowl viewing experience." The lucky winner and five of their friends will get to have an exclusive watch party with an appearance from Stroud.

And yes, even if you’re a fan of the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars or Tennessee Titans fan at heart.

"It’s for whoever wants to come out man," Stroud told Fox News Digital. "It’s all love. Once the season’s over, I’m not really on that type of time no more."

CJ Stroud warms up

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Stroud said fans can enter the contest by dropping a chicken wing emoji on specially designated Instagram posts. The contest began Thursday.

