Ford's CEO targets plumbers, electricians with electric vehicle, data offerings
Ford is promising to be more friendly to small businesses, thanks to a charged-up push by CEO Jim Farley.
"Now we want to move into the services business, and those customers, most of them are small business. They own five or six vehicles or are a plumber, electrician. They are underserved customers with data and telematics," he told FOX Business Network.
Ford wants to provide the vehicle and telematics, which bundles tech and services.
"They don't have good financing options. They have to pick from all sorts of smaller telematics companies that aren't integrated into the vehicle… And they have no idea how to charge these vehicles" he explained.
To help this underserved pocket of the economy, Ford Pro, powered by Salesforce Cloud, will offer one-stop shopping for commercial customers to include everything from physically repairing the vehicle, financing and charging energy and software.
Ford shares have surged over 80% during the past 12 months, with Farley moving quickly into the electric vehicle market as competition in that sector intensifies with General Motors and Tesla.
The E-Transit Van, a more compact electric model, has a starting price just below $45,000.
As Ford pursues more small business customers, bigger businesses are taking notice.
Walmart has already ordered 1,100 E-Transit vans.