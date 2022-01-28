Expand / Collapse search
Ford

Ford's CEO targets plumbers, electricians with electric vehicle, data offerings

Ford shares have surged over 80% during the past 12 months

FOX Business’ Grady Trimble and Ford CEO Jim Farley discuss electric vehicle production and the chip shortage impacting the auto industry. video

White House to host General Motors, Ford regarding spending push

FOX Business’ Grady Trimble and Ford CEO Jim Farley discuss electric vehicle production and the chip shortage impacting the auto industry.

Ford is promising to be more friendly to small businesses, thanks to a charged-up push by CEO Jim Farley. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
F FORD MOTOR CO. 19.54 +0.09 +0.46%

"Now we want to move into the services business, and those customers, most of them are small business. They own five or six vehicles or are a plumber, electrician. They are underserved customers with data and telematics," he told FOX Business Network.  

ELON MUSK SUPPORTS CANADIAN TRUCKERS ON VAX MANDATE

Ford wants to provide the vehicle and telematics, which bundles tech and services. 

"They don't have good financing options. They have to pick from all sorts of smaller telematics companies that aren't integrated into the vehicle… And they have no idea how to charge these vehicles" he explained. 

Ford reveals the 2022 E-Transit – an all-electric version of the world’s best-selling cargo van – with a price starting under $45,000.

To help this underserved pocket of the economy, Ford Pro, powered by Salesforce Cloud, will offer one-stop shopping for commercial customers to include everything from physically repairing the vehicle, financing and charging energy and software. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
CRM SALESFORCE.COM INC. 222.13 +9.39 +4.41%

Ford shares have surged over 80% during the past 12 months, with Farley moving quickly into the electric vehicle market as competition in that sector intensifies with General Motors and Tesla. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 50.24 -1.21 -2.35%
TSLA TESLA INC. 846.35 +17.25 +2.08%

The E-Transit Van, a more compact electric model, has a starting price just below $45,000. 

As Ford pursues more small business customers, bigger businesses are taking notice. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
WMT WALMART INC. 137.52 +1.68 +1.24%

Walmart has already ordered 1,100 E-Transit vans.