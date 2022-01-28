Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk offers support to Canadian truckers amid COVID vaccine mandate

Musk says he and his sons are vaccinated but he opposes mandates

Tesla CEO Elon Musk named Time Person of the Year

FOX Business' Susan Li and Constellation Research CEO Ray Wang discuss Elon Musk being chosen as Time's 2021 Person of the Year and Apple set to become the first $3 trillion company.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered support to Canadian truckers protesting the federal government’s vaccine mandate on Thursday in a series of tweets. 

"Canadian truckers rule," Musk wrote to his nearly 72 million followers, adding "CB radios are free from govt/media control."

Later he added another tweet that said, "If you scare people enough, they will demand removal of freedom. This is the path to tyranny." 

Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City.  (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME / Getty Images)

CANADIAN ‘FREEDOM’ TRUCKERS MASSIVE VACCINE MANDATE PROTEST CONVOY MAY SMASH WORLD RECORD

Anti-vaccine mandate truck drivers in Ottowa have participated in a protest convoy demonstrating against the Jan. 15 mandate for cross-border truckers. 

Protesters and supporters against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers cheer as a parade of trucks and vehicles pass through Kakabeka Falls outside of Thunder Bay, Ontario, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.  (David Jackson/The Canadian Press via AP / AP Newsroom)

The Freedom Convoy left from Vancouver for Ottawa on Sunday.

Musk told Time last month in an interview after he was selected a "Person of the Year" that he and his eligible children are all vaccinated because the science is "unequivocal" but said he is opposed to mandates. 

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk presents a vaccine production device in Germany.  (Photo by Filip Singer-Pool/Getty Images)

The unvaccinated are "taking a risk, but people do risky things all the time," he told Time. "I believe we've got to watch out for the erosion of freedom in America."

In the past, Musk had questioned the vaccine and downplayed the pandemic. He also defied California’s 2020 stay-at-home order to keep Tesla factories open, eventually opting to move to Texas. 

The Canadian Trucking Alliance estimates that roughly 15% of truckers in the country are not fully vaccinated, or about 16,000 truck drivers. 

