Walmart teams with Gobble on 15-minute meal kit service

Walmart may be able satiate America’s palate for speedy, convenient dinners, with a new meal kit service for two that allows customers to prep ingredients in one pan in 15 minutes.

Gobble’s individual kits are sold for about $24 and feature a variety of menus including poultry, vegetarian and seafood.

The kits will be sold through Walmart’s e-commerce site, according to Fortune.

Some meal kit bundles are already on Walmart’s site for over $50.

This comes on the heels of Amazon’s $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods last August.