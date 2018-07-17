Walmart, Microsoft take aim at Amazon with cloud tech

article

Walmart is teaming up with Microsoft to use technology as they compete with rival Amazon.com.

Continue Reading Below

It is a strategic partnership with wider use of cloud and artificial intelligence technology.

The arrangement will use the full range of Microsoft's cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365, to make shopping faster and easier for customers.

As part of the partnership, Walmart and Microsoft engineers will collaborate to migrate a significant portion of walmart.com and samsclub.com to Azure, Walmart added.

“Walmart’s commitment to technology is centered around creating incredibly convenient ways for consumers to shop and empowering associates to do their best work,” said Doug McMillon, Walmart CEO. “Walmart is a people led, tech empowered company, and we’re excited about what this technology partnership will bring to our customers and associates.”

While Walmart is doubling down on its e-commerce presence to better compete with Amazon, Microsoft has been working on a technology that would eliminate cashiers and checkout lines from stores, Reuters reported last month.

Advertisement

“Walmart is a pioneering retailer, committed to empowering its employees and delivering the best experience for its customers wherever they are,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. “ The world’s leading companies run on our cloud, and I’m thrilled to partner with Walmart to accelerate their digital transformation with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365.”

It is a five-year agreement between the two companies.