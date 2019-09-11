These 10 restaurants and stores want customers to leave their guns at home

Four big U.S. retailers — Walmart, Kroger, CVS and Walgreens — recently asked civilian customers to leave their guns at home.

While the issue is particularly profound at Walmart after shootings at its stores in Southaven, Mississippi and El Paso, Texas on July 30 and Aug. 3, neither the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer nor the others are acting in isolation.

Following are some of the other stores and restaurants that have imposed similar policies:

Starbucks: The Seattle-based coffee hotspot told customers to leave their guns at home back in 2013.

Chili's: The Texas-based restaurant known for its baby back ribs asked customers not to openly carry firearms because it "creates an uncomfortable atmosphere and is not permitted under many local liquor laws" in 2014.

Sonic: The Oklahoma-based drive-in chain asked customers not to bring firearms into its patio or dine-in areas the same year, dropping its practice of relying on local laws for guidance.

Panera Bread: Shortly after Sonic's and Chili's decisions, Missouri-based Panera Bread also asked customers in 2014 not to carry guns inside "to help preserve the environment we are working to create for our guests and associates."

Costco: Washington-based Costco says it's unnecessary for shoppers to carry guns in its stores. "For the protection of all our members and employees, we feel this is a reasonable and prudent precaution to ensure a pleasant shopping experience and safe workplace," its website says.

Giant Food: Maryland-based Giant grocery spokesman Christopher Brand said the chain "respectfully requests that customers not bring firearms in our stores even if permitted by applicable state and local laws."

