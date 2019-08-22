Walmart, CEO Doug McMillon petitioned to stop gun sales after recent shootings

A petition asking Walmart to stop the sale of guns was sent to the retail giant’s CEO Doug McMillon on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

The Change.org petition -- which had more than 134,000 signatures as of Thursday afternoon -- comes in the wake of two shootings that took place at Walmart locations in Southaven, Mississippi and El Paso, Texas on July 30 and Aug. 3, respectively.

The petition calls for Walmart to stop the sale of all guns and ammunition, ban firearms from being carried on Walmart properties or in stores and end donations to politicians who are supported by the National Rifle Association.

“We have one demand, and that is all,” the petition says. “We value Walmart and our fellow associates, but we are no longer willing to contribute our labor to a company that profits from the sale of deadly weapons.”

Walmart corporate employee Thomas Marshall emailed the petition to McMillon on Tuesday, Business Insider reported.

Advertisement

“The last thing we would want to do is politicize pain; please know, in delivering this petition, we want to prevent more unnecessary pain,” Marshall reportedly wrote in his email. “Customers no longer feel as safe as they once did in our stores. We must do more. We have the power to do more.”

A Walmart spokesperson told FOX Business that McMillon gave a “thoughtful response” to Marshall and that the company is “listening to a wide range of perspectives and views.”

McMillon also addressed the shootings during Walmart’s earnings call last Thursday.

“In the national conversation around gun safety, we’re encouraged that broad support is emerging to strengthen background checks and to remove weapons from those who have been determined to pose an imminent danger,” McMillon said at the time.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg WMT WALMART INC. 111.91 -0.11 -0.10% DKS DICKS SPORTING 34.15 +1.18 +3.58%

“We do not sell military-style rifles, and we believe the reauthorization of the Assault Weapons ban should be debated to determine its effectiveness in keeping weapons made for war out of the hands of mass murderers. We must also do more to understand the root causes that lead to this type of violent behavior,” he added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Walmart sells guns at about half its U.S. stores. Meanwhile, retailer Dick’s Sporting Goods could be giving up guns as well.

Earlier this year, the company pulled hunting rifles and related products from 125 of its stores after a 10-store test showed “strong” results.

It’s possible the company will release plans to remove hunting products from more of its stores when it announces its quarterly earnings.

Dick’s still sells guns at about 600 of its stores.

FOX Business’ James Leggate contributed to this report.