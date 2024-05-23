Walmart adds pet telehealth perk to membership program

Walmart is offering a vet telehealth service as it seeks to expand the size of its subscription-based membership program and lower costs for pet owners.

The retailer announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with Pawp, a provider of 24/7 virtual veterinary care, to offer exclusive services for Walmart+ members.

Later this year, members will gain access to all of Pawp’s virtual team of veterinary professionals through text and video. They will also get post-visit care plans with product recommendations, according to Walmart.

Walmart said loyalty shoppers will be able to skirt the $99 membership fee that comes with a standalone Pawp membership.

"This new benefit provides a free pet health service for Walmart+ members during a time when costs are rising for traditional veterinary services and access to care has become increasingly difficult," Walmart said.

This marks the company's latest foray into the pet care industry, which is expected to grow to $277 billion in total spending by 2030, according to Morgan Stanley analysts.

In 2020, the Arkansas-based company launched a suite of offerings for all customers with the debut of Walmart Pet Care. This included Walmart Pet Insurance and pet care services like dog-walking and pet sitting.

Three years later, Walmart opened its first Pet Services Center in Georgia, where dog and cat owners can access routine vet care for their animals, including vaccines, wellness exams and minor medical services.

Its latest announcement, though, is specifically geared toward boosting membership of its loyalty program.

In the company's first quarter earnings call last week, CFO John David Rainey told analysts that "members engage with us more frequently and spend more than other customers."

The program costs $98 a year or $12.95 per month. Members are eligible for free deliveries and returns, discounts for fuel and travel, early access to promotions and Paramount+ streaming.