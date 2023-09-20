Walmart opens first-ever pet services center with 'low, transparent' prices in Georgia

A major retailer announced a pet services center to add to the one-stop-shop for consumers — and their pets.

Walmart Pet Services opened its first-ever center in a pre-existing Walmart store in Dallas, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 20.

The center is within the store.

It functions as a storefront for customers to bring in their animals for veterinary care and grooming services at a low price, according to the company.

Dog and cat owners can access routine vet care for their beloved animals — including vaccines, wellness exams and minor medical services.

Dog grooming is also offered at the center — including baths, nail trims and teeth cleaning.

Walmart shared the news of its storefront, located roughly an hour northwest of Atlanta, Georgia, while adding that the goal is to replicate the model in other communities in the future.

The choice of location of the first-ever Walmart pet services center is not random, however.

This particular location was first to open a Walmart Health Center in 2019, according to the company.

The bath and basic trim package starts at $42, the company said, while veterinary minor medical care runs $70.

Other services run from $9 for a self-wash — to $97 for the "vital veterinary" package.

Walmart currently offers 65 locations with in-store vet clinics, which are owned and operated by PetIQ.

The push for more affordable pet health care comes as prices continue to rise in the pet category higher than the national inflation rate, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

More than 66% of U.S. households own a pet — so millions are feeling the expense of taking care of their animals, according to the American Pet Products Association.

Walmart also announced a new subscription service via the Walmart app.

Customers can schedule automatic deliveries of their most popular purchased items — including pet food.

For a limited time, Walmart+ members can have 24/7 virtual access to veterinary professionals through a free one-year Pawp membership — and save $30 on dog walking, boarding and more services by Rover, according to the company.

FOX Business reached out to Walmart for further comment.