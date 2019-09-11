Tuna sold in 16 states recalled after illnesses reported

A seafood company is recalling tuna steaks sold in 16 states because of potentially elevated levels of histamine that could cause scombroid fish poisoning, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced this week.

The Florida-based Alfa International Seafood sold the affected wild-caught yellowfin tuna loins as either yellowfin tuna steaks or seasoned yellowfin tuna steaks at Baker’s Dillon’s Gerbes, JayCFood, Kroger and Payless stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, according to the recall notice.

The products were sold between Aug. 20 through Sept. 7 with sell-by dates listed between Aug. 29 and Sept. 14.

Consumers have reported five illnesses related to the fish. The company said it believes they were isolated incidents, but it initiated the recall as a precaution.

Elevated levels of histamine can result in an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning within minutes or hours of eating the fish, according to the FDA. Symptoms include tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives, itchy skin, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Officials said anyone who bought the affected tuna should not eat them and should return them to the store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can also call the company at 1-855-551-0118.

