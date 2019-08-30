Whirlpool recalls glass stovetops because they turn on by themselves, can cause fires

Whirlpool is recalling 26,300 glass stovetops with touch controls that can turn on by themselves and cause burns and fire hazards.

The Michigan-based company has received 133 reports that the cooktops turned on by themselves, according to a recall notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Wednesday.

Among those 133 reports, there were 14 incidents of heat damage to nearby items, four reports of items catching on fire -- including one instance of property damage -- and two minor burn injuries.

The Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir-brand cooktops were manufactured between December 2016 and July 2019. The full list of model numbers are listed on the notice.

They were sold online and at Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Best Buy and other appliance stores between March 2017 and August 2019, the notice said.

Aside from the 26,300 stove tops that are being recalled in the U.S., the company also sold about 2,800 units in Canada and 128 units in Mexico. One of the reported incidents of heat damage occurred in Canada, according to the recall notice.

According to the CPSC, customers should contact Whirlpool to get a replacement stove top installed for free.

The notice also said customers should turn off the unit at the circuit breaker when they’re not using it. It also suggests customers avoid leaving flammable material or empty cookware on or near the stove.

"On August 28, Whirlpool Corporation and government regulators announced a safety recall of certain cooktops with touch controls and glass cooking surface that were sold under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brands. We are in the process of reaching out to consumers who own these cooktops and will replace them with another model at no cost," Whirlpool Corporation said in an emailed statement to FOX Business.