More than 24K pounds of beef recalled for being ‘unfit for human consumption’: USDA

Approximately 24,428 pounds of raw beef products are being recalled because they have been found to be “unfit for human consumption,” according to a recall notice from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Continue Reading Below

The recalled beef products, from Chino, Calif.-based American Beef Packers, Inc., include boneless beef, boneless beef chucks, ribeyes, sirloins and tenderloins.

On Aug. 30, American Beef Packers informed the FSIS that a carcass with pending laboratory results had been mistakenly released and processed into beef products, the notice said. Those products were then “distributed in commerce.”

The FSIS has collected a sample of the carcass for its own analysis, the notice said.

According to the recall notice, no one has reported adverse effects from consuming the recalled beef products.

Advertisement

Approximately 24,428 pounds of raw beef products are being recalled because they have been found to be “unfit for human consumption,” according to a recall notice from Saturday. (iStock)

The full list of recalled products can be found on the FSIS notice. They all have the establishment number “EST. 34741” in the USDA mark of inspection, the notice said.

They were produced and packaged on Aug. 21 and were shipped to federal establishments in California and Oregon, according to the notice.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The FSIS recommends, if consumers have the recalled beef products, they should throw them away or return them to the store where they bought them. The beef products should not be eaten, the FSIS said.