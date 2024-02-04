Bay Area police warn Trader Joe's shoppers of new crime trend

Bay Area police are warning shoppers of a crime trend at local Trader Joe's stores.

Shoppers' wallets are being taken from unattended shopping carts or open purses while victims peruse the aisles, at stores in the Tri-Valley, the Livermore Police Department said on Facebook.

The police are advising customers to "stay vigilant," "minimize distractions," and "avoid leaving items unattended," as crime is surging at businesses in neighboring communities.

"Trust Your Instincts: If something feels off or if you notice any suspicious behavior, don't hesitate to notify store staff or security immediately," the police's Facebook post says. "Remember, staying alert and taking proactive measures can go a long way in protecting your belongings and ensuring a worry-free shopping experience. Let's work together to keep all stores a safe haven for shoppers!"

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA'S ONLY IN-N-OUT RESTAURANT CLOSING DUE TO CRIME

Denny's and In-N-Out have recently announced closures of Oakland locations due to high crime.

Blue Shield, a health insurance provider, and Clorox are hiring "security escorts" for workers to walk them to "BART, parking garages and restaurants," CBS News Bay Area reported.

Kaiser Permanente, which is headquartered in Oakland, is reportedly warning its employees to eat inside as crime continues to hurt business across the city.

PHILADELPHIA WOMAN CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY DROPPING PANTS IN AISLE OF FRONTIER AIRLINES PLANE

The Danville Police Department also warned of similar thefts on their Facebook page, but did not say it was happening at any particular stores.

"Don’t assume your belongings are safe in a shopping cart without taking precautions," the social media post reads. "Always be mindful of your surroundings."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Other safety tips shared include staying close to carts, leaving bags at home and exercising caution while unloading carts.

Trader Joe's did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

Fox Business' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.