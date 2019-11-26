Toys R Us gets new lease on life with opening of US store

Iconic toy store chain Toys R Us is making a comeback since shuttering scores of U.S. stores last year -- but don't expect the same toys as before.

The company, which filed for bankruptcy in 2017, is holding a soft opening at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey on Wednesday morning before its official opening on Saturday.

The nearly 6,000-square-foot store, described as a "highly immersive smaller-format space," is slated to open around 10 a.m. ET, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officials said.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the brand would re-emerge before the holiday season under a new parent company called Tru Kids Brands.

Richard Barry, CEO of Tru Kids, is aiming to revive the retailer which became a casualty like many others as more shoppers turned to Amazon and other online outlets to shop.

The stores, as part of a joint venture with b8ta, will be curated to give shoppers a new experience in a smaller-format space where immersive modern shopping "products are off the shelves and in the hands and imaginations of customers."

"The stores will be highly interactive with new events and activities every day, from seeing toys displayed out of the box to test before making a purchase, to visiting different brand stations to driving learning through play embracing STEAM, or just having fun with Geoffrey the Giraffe in the open playspace," the company said in a press release.

The retailer's second location is slated to open in December at The Galleria Mall in Houston, according to the mall's website.

The company plans to open 10 locations by the end of 2020, officials said.

"As the retail landscape changes, so do consumer shopping habits. But what hasn't changed is that kids want to touch everything and simply play. In partnership with Richard and his team, we are excited to bring back Toys 'R' Us in an immersive way, focused on creating a fun and engaging experience for kids—and adults, too," said Phillip Raub, co-founder and president of b8ta and Interim co-CEO of the Toys 'R' Us joint venture.

Toys R Us, which once dominated toy sales in the U.S., declared bankruptcy in 2017 after years of declining sales. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection under the weight of $5 billion in debt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

