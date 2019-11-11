Expand / Collapse search
Kmart to close 100 stores nationwide, leaving this state with none

Associated Press
Fox Business Briefs: Retailers say 10 more locations have been added to growing list of store closures.

KANAWHA CITY, W.Va. (AP) — The last two remaining Kmart locations in West Virginia are set to close by early next year as the retailer shutters about 100 stores nationwide.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Kanawha City Kmart in Charleston will close in February following the closure of the Elkview Kmart in December. The store’s parent company, Transformco, cited a “difficult retail environment” in a statement released Thursday announcing 96 Kmart and Sears stores would go out of business by early 2020. The Kanawha City location was named on the list.

Transformco announced the Elkview closure in August. Another Charleston Kmart closed at the beginning of 2019.

Sears’ former CEO purchased its assets out of bankruptcy in February and moved the company under the new name. Transformco will operate 182 stores after the closures.