Thousands of cucumbers, eggs recalled over salmonella concerns

Thousands of cucumbers sold in the United States and Canada and eggs sold in several U.S. states are being recalled over salmonella concerns, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

SunFed Produce is recalling all sizes of its whole fresh American cucumbers packaged in bulk cardboard containers that either have the "SunFed" label or the label "Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.," the grower’s name, which were sold between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26.

The voluntary recall came after 68 people were sickened after eating the cucumbers, including 18 who were hospitalized, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

The cucumbers were sold in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Calgary, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

"As soon as we learned of this issue, we immediately acted to protect consumers. We are working closely with authorities and the implicated ranch to determine the possible cause," Craig Slate, president of SunFed, said. "Here at SunFed, food safety and consumer health and wellness have been our priorities for more than 30 years. We require all of our growers to strictly comply with the FDA food safety requirements."

In a separate recall, more than 10,000 cartons of eggs sold under Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand were voluntarily recalled over concerns they could be contaminated with salmonella, although no one has been sickened.

The eggs were sold in Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee at 25 Costco stores starting Nov. 22.

Handsome Brook Farms started the recall after determining eggs "not intended for retail distribution were instead packaged and distributed in retail packaging."

"Additional supply chain controls and retraining are being put in place to prevent recurrence," the company said.



The recall only applies to units with the Julian code 327 and a Use By Date of Jan 5, 2025.

"No other products are impacted by this recall," the FDA said.

Salmonella is a food-borne illness that can cause fever, diarrhea and nausea and can be life-threatening in the very young and old and those who are immunocompromised.

Earlier this year, cucumbers were involved in a separate recall after hundreds of people were sickened by salmonella.