Tortilla strips recalled over undeclared allergen

A brand of tortilla strips is being recalled in nearly two dozen states over a potentially life-threatening allergen, according to federal health officials.

In a notice, posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the manufacturer, Sugar Foods, said the 3.5-ounce pouches of Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style were recalled after a consumer reported that the wrong item was inside the packaging.

On Nov. 19, the company was notified that the pouches of chips contained Crispy Onions instead of the tortilla strips. The product that was mistakenly packaged contains wheat, which is not listed on the label, according to the notice.

Although no illnesses were reported, the notice warned that people with an allergy or that have a severe sensitivity to wheat "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product."

Wheat, according to the Department of Agriculture, is among the nine leading causes of food allergies identified in the country. Those who have a sensitivity or allergy can experience a reaction within minutes or hours and symptoms can range from mild to life-threatening, the USDA said.

Thr product was packaged in stand-up resealable pouches before being distributed to 22 states including: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Utah, New Jersey, Texas and Maine. It was distributed between Sept. 30, 2024 and Nov. 11, 2024, and has a best buy date of June 20, 2025.

The impacted products can also be identified by the UPC Code 7 87359 17504 6.

The company is urging anyone who purchased the recalled products to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, or they may discard the product.