Child safety risk sparks popular nasal spray recall, nearly 800K bottles impacted

Bayer issued a recall for nearly 800,000 units of Afrin nasal spray bottles after the packaging was found to be not child resistant on Thursday.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall Thursday, saying any customers who purchased the product are entitled to a refund. The recall impacts 786,100 units of the 6ml travel-size Afrin nasal spray.

"This recall involves unexpired Travel Size Afrin® Original Nasal Spray 6 mL bottles, with Lot numbers 230361, 240822, 241198, 250066, 250152, 250646, and 250831. These travel size bottles have 'Afrin® Original Nasal Spray' and '1/5 FL OZ (6 mL)' printed on a label located on the front of the bottle," the CPSC recall reads.

"The 6 mL nasal spray’s packaging is not child-resistant nor bears the required labeling statement, posing a risk of serious injury or illness from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children," the statement added.

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No injuries have been reported in connection with the recall.

The news comes just a day after nearly 13,000 toddler towers across three brands were recalled after dozens of incidents and 21 injuries were reported due to stools collapsing or tipping, according to the CPSC.

The three affected products — Toetol Tower Stools, Wiifo Children’s Tower Stools and Amzcmj DGD Children’s Tower Stools — total about 12,830 stools, according to notices from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

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The recall covers about 3,000 Toetol Tower Stools, 9,700 Wiifo Children’s Tower Stools and 130 Amzcmj DGD Children’s Tower Stools.

"The recalled tower stools can collapse or tip over while in use and a child’s torso can fit through the openings on the tower’s sides, posing a risk of serious injury and death due to tip over, fall and entrapment hazards," the notices read.

For the Toetol Tower Stools, there have been 18 reports of the stools collapsing, resulting in 11 injuries, including contusions, cuts and scrapes.

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