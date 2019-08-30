Target expands car side delivery service Drive Up to all 50 states

Target has expanded its car side pick-up service to all 50 states, the company announced Thursday.

Customers using the service, called Drive Up, don’t even have to get out of their car to pick up their online purchases. Target employees will deliver items to customers in their cars.

“We’ve heard the message loud and clear from our guests: They absolutely love the ease and convenience of Drive Up, whether they’re shopping for household essentials, road trip snacks or baby gear,” Target’s Senior Vice President of Digital, Dawn Block, said in a statement announcing the expansion.

“So our team has worked hard to rapidly expand the service since its introduction less than two years ago to all 50 states,” Block added.

Target first tested the service in Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Minn., back in October 2017 and began the national rollout in April 2018 to locations in the South and Southeast.

Since it was first launched, Drive Up has been brought to 1,750 stores across the country.

The newest states to have Drive Up service are Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming, according to the release.

In the first part of 2019 alone, Target has fulfilled almost five million orders on Drive Up.

To use the service, customers have to select Drive Up when they’re checking out online. The company will then let customers know when their orders are ready.

The customers, in turn, let Target know when they’re on their way and when they get there, they park in a specific location to have their purchases delivered.

The company brags that it makes car side deliveries within 2 minutes.

It also claims that the service will be at most Target locations by the holidays this year.