Disney sets up shop inside Target

Disney and Target announced a new partnership that will see the retailer opening new Disney-branded “shop-in-shop” locations at some of its stores.

Target’s Disney stores will feature more than 450 items including some products that were previously only available at Disney’s own retail shops, the companies announced. It will include items like toys, games, clothes and accessories from popular Disney brands including its Disney Princess, Star Wars, Marvel, Disney Junior and Classic Disney lines.

Prices in Target’s Disney stores will range from $2 to $200, with many items set at less than $20, Target said.

In addition to shopping, customers visiting Target’s Disney stores will be able to try out interactive displays, “photo opportunities” and a seating area with Disney movie clips playing.

The Disney shops will open at 25 Target locations on Oct. 4, and 40 more locations will open by October of 2020, the companies said. They picked the sites based on local interest customers have previously shown in Disney goods. Shoppers will also be able to buy items from Target’s Disney store online.

Customers who want to check if their local Target will feature a Disney store can search for nearby locations on the retailer’s website.

Target's Disney store concept (Credit: Target)

The Disney stores will comprise an average of 750 square feet. Construction on the first 25 stores is set to start mid-September.

Target is also planning to open a new small-format store near the western entrance to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando in 2021.

