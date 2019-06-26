Target responds to Amazon Prime Day: 'No membership required' for Deal Days sale

Amazon isn’t the only big retailer planning a major sale on July 15 and 16.

On Tuesday, Target announced its plans for Deal Days — set for the same days as Prime Day but with “no membership required.”

Shoppers on Target.com will find offers on “rarely-on-sale, exclusive home, apparel and toy brands, discounts of hundreds of thousands of items and new deals each day” during the event, Target said in its announcement.

Like Amazon Prime, Target is offering same-day shipping — though it appears that only two-day shipping will be free for customers spending at least $35 or using a Target REDcard. Target.com began offering same-day shipping through Shipt for $9.99 this month, saying orders can reach customers in “as soon as an hour.”

Target customers will also be able to shop online and pick up their orders the same day. Shoppers using Target's app will be able to have employees bring orders out to the parking lot.

This isn’t the first time Target has scheduled a sale to coincide with Amazon Prime Day. Last year, Target's One-Day Sale and Amazon Prime Day both fell on July 17 — though Amazon's sales started even earlier, on July 16.

“Last year’s Target.com One-Day Sale was one of our biggest days of the year for online sales,” Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in an online statement. “This year, we’re giving guests more discounts across even more of our assortment with two days to save on hundreds of thousands of items and offering the best options in retail for delivery and pick up on their terms, including same-day.”

For Amazon, Prime Day is the biggest shopping event of the year. The online retail giant said last year’s 36-hour event brought in more sales than any Black Friday, Cyber Monday or previous Prime Day. They appear set to go even bigger this year, with a 48-hour Prime Day event.