Target offering deals on Amazon Prime Day

Retail giant Target is joining the flash-sale bandwagon, announcing it will offer a number of deals on Saturday – the same date as this year’s Amazon Prime Day.

While Amazon is promising a “bigger than ever” event, Target is offering discounts on a slew of products, from its home brands, cookware, beauty and personal care lines, to toys, books, baby products and a discount on select Google items.

The retailer is also hoping to lure consumers with an incentive promising a 6-month membership for same-day delivery for those who spend at least $100 on the retailer’s website.

The stock climbed during Friday’s trading session.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg TGT TARGET CORP. 78.03 +1.53 +2.00%

Meanwhile, this year Amazon says it will offer more than 1 million deals for customers who belong to its Prime program, including extra savings on its own devices. Whole Foods, which was acquired by the e-commerce giant last year, will also be included in this year’s discounts.

Amazon began Prime Day in 2015, which it billed as "Black Friday in July." This year, the sales will began at 3 p.m. ET on Monday and last for 36 hours.