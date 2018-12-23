Stores, restaurants open on Christmas Day

While many restaurants and retail stores will be closed on Christmas Day, a number of them will be open, either all of Tuesday or for part of the day.

The stores and restaurants below are not the only establishments open on Christmas. If you decide to shop or eat out that day, it's recommended that you confirm first that the specific establishment you're interested in is in fact open.

All hours are Eastern Time.

Albertsons: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Acme: Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Casey’s: Open from 10 a.m. onwards

Circle K: Open 24 hours

Cumberland Farms: Open 7 a.m. to midnight

CVS: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Denny's: Open 24 hours

Duane Reade: Open either 24 hours, if locations are normally 24 hours, or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Open most of the day

Family Dollar: Open the usual hours

Giant: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rite Aid: Open 24 hours, with some exceptions

Safeway: Open hours vary by location

Sheetz: Open 24 hours

Speedway: Open 24 hours, with some exceptions

Walgreens: Open usual hours

Wawa: Open normal hours, including 24-hour locations

Starbucks: Open until 5 p.m., with some exceptions

7-11: Open 24 hours