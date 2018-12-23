Stores, restaurants open on Christmas Day

While many restaurants and retail stores will be closed on Christmas Day, a number of them will be open, either all of Tuesday or for part of the day.
The stores and restaurants below are not the only establishments open on Christmas. If you decide to shop or eat out that day, it's recommended that you confirm first that the specific establishment you're interested in is in fact open.
All hours are Eastern Time.
Albertsons: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Acme: Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Casey’s: Open from 10 a.m. onwards
Circle K: Open 24 hours
Cumberland Farms: Open 7 a.m. to midnight
CVS: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Denny's: Open 24 hours
Duane Reade: Open either 24 hours, if locations are normally 24 hours, or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dunkin’ Donuts: Open most of the day
Family Dollar: Open the usual hours
Giant: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rite Aid: Open 24 hours, with some exceptions
Safeway: Open hours vary by location
Sheetz: Open 24 hours
Speedway: Open 24 hours, with some exceptions
Walgreens: Open usual hours
Wawa: Open normal hours, including 24-hour locations
Starbucks: Open until 5 p.m., with some exceptions
7-11: Open 24 hours