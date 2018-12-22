Finishing your holiday shopping this weekend? You aren’t alone

Haven’t finished your holiday shopping yet? Don’t fret – you aren’t alone.

Continue Reading Below

According to a new report published by the National Retail Federation and Prosper and insight Analytics, about 44 percent of people expect to finish their holiday shopping by Saturday. That’s compared to about 24 percent who plan to finish by Sunday, and 7 percent who will be shopping all the way through Christmas Eve.

“Holiday shoppers have been out in full force these last few weeks,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement. “But many are still waiting to complete their shopping this weekend.”

The weekend before Christmas -- known as “super Saturday” -- has become increasingly popular among customers. According to the survey, about 134 million plan to shop this weekend, up from 126 million in 2017.

Respondents largely said it was because they were still figuring out what to buy, while others were waiting on family members to share their requests. About 26 percent cited other financial responsibilities.

Advertisement

Despite the tight deadline, more than half (51 percent) of people will still make their purchases online.

“They are making sure to research everything from shipping deadline to the best deals,” Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said.