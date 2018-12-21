Ugly Christmas sweaters taken to the next level

What once was an ugly sweater has now become a big trend. UglyChristmasSweater.com is seeing a surge in customers this holiday season.

“Fortunately there’s been an increase this year,” said UglyChristmasSweater.com co-founder Fred Hajjar on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Friday. “And we attribute that more to a diverse audience that we’ve reached out to.”

The Michigan-based small business was founded in 2012 by brothers Fred and Mark Hajjar as a T-shirt company that blossomed into a bustling business as it began acquiring relationships with bigtime movie studios.

With everything from Clark Griswold to Storm Troopers, the company has licenses to manufacture and design sweaters from “Star Wars,” “A Christmas Story,” National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation” and “The Sandlot,” just to name a few.

The ugly Christmas sweaters range in price from $19.95 for on-sale items to their top-selling 3-D sweaters that cost as much as $67.95.

During the other 11 months of the year, they are working hard on their Halloween costume company and other collections, including an assortment of products from social media influencers like gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and YouTuber “CutiePie.”

They also expect to manufacture more sweaters in the U.S. in the upcoming years.