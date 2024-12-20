Top personal finance New Year's resolutions for 2025

The elevated inflation in recent years continued to wreak havoc on many Americans' wallets in 2024, but the start of the new year provides a great opportunity to set new financial goals to get back on track.

"As we step into 2025, the country’s financial landscape calls for proactive resolutions to address rising concerns such as inflation and debt," WalletHub analyst Chris Lupo told FOX Business. "Top financial resolutions for 2025 should be focused on smart budgeting, saving, and debt repayment."

Here are some of the top financial New Year's resolutions for 2025, according to WalletHub:

1. Make a realistic budget and stick to it

"With Americans carrying nearly $1.3 trillion in credit card debt, setting realistic budgets is a must," Lupo said.

CREDIT CARD DEBT SURGES TO ANOTHER RECORD HIGH, NEW YORK FED DATA SHOWS

2. Save more money

Lupo says saving is also key, as many households lack emergency funds. He suggests starting small with a goal of saving two months' take-home pay and working your way up to a year’s worth.

"Don’t forget to maximize your earnings: 5%+ APYs on online savings accounts make switching banks worthwhile," he noted, adding that high-yield Certificates of Deposit (CDs) are also worth considering.

3. Explore ways to refinance high interest rates

High-interest debt is costly, so Lupo says to consider tools like balance transfer cards or debt consolidation loans to cut costs.

4. Repay 25% of your credit card debt

The average American is currently carrying more than $10,000 in credit card debt, and the sooner it can be tackled, the better. WalletHub says it is important to get serious about it, but suggests it is probably best to start small by setting a goal of chipping away at a quarter of it over the course of the year.

COUPLE REVEALS HOW THEY GAINED THEIR OWN FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE

5. Fight back against inflation

Look for ways to cut costs in everyday expenses, like shopping around for everything you buy, taking advantage of deals and coupons, turning the thermostat down, buying in bulk and cutting back until prices come down.

WalletHub has another 10 suggestions for 2025 financial resolutions, including paying bills right after getting your paycheck, making sure you have enough insurance for a catastrophe, protecting your identity, brushing up on your financial literacy, and even looking for a better job.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Focus on financial literacy and healthy money habits, like paying bills immediately after payday," Lupo said. "These steps will help make 2025 a financially healthier year."