The best restaurants in the US for New Year's Eve, according to AI

It might be too late to snag reservations for New Year's Eve at the top restaurants in the U.S. this year, but a new artificial intelligence aggregator has curated a list of where the finest meals will be served on Tuesday night to ring in 2025.

GMTech, a platform that draws insights from nine leading AI models – including including GPT-4, Llama, and Titan Premier – asked the machines where us humans can experience the best final dinner of 2024, and, unsurprisingly, the guide spotlights Michelin-starred fine dining, festive atmospheres, and memorable culinary experiences.

Here are the top 10 New Year’s Eve restaurants in the U.S., as ranked by GMTech:

1. The French Laundry – Yountville, CA

Celebrated for its exquisite French cuisine and impeccable service, offering a special New Year's Eve tasting menu.

2. Eleven Madison Park – New York, NY

Known for its innovative and elegant multi-course dining experience, perfect for a festive celebration.

3. Alinea – Chicago, IL

Offers a groundbreaking approach to modernist cuisine, providing a unique and memorable New Year's Eve menu.

4. Le Bernardin – New York, NY

Renowned for exceptional seafood dishes in an elegant setting, ideal for ringing in the new year.

5. Per Se – New York, NY

Features a luxurious dining experience with stunning views of Central Park, offering a special holiday menu.

6. The Inn at Little Washington – Washington, VA

Provides a refined, countryside dining experience with a special New Year's Eve dinner.

7. Commander's Palace – New Orleans, LA

A historic restaurant offering a festive atmosphere and Creole-inspired New Year's Eve menu.

8. Canlis – Seattle, WA

Known for its Pacific Northwest cuisine and stunning city views, offering a special holiday menu.

9. Gary Danko – San Francisco, CA

Offers a refined atmosphere and exceptional cuisine, making it an ideal choice for a special New Year's Eve dinner.

10. Spago – Beverly Hills, CA

Wolfgang Puck's flagship restaurant provides upscale dining with a focus on seasonal ingredients, perfect for a celebratory dinner.