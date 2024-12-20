Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle
Published

The best restaurants in the US for New Year's Eve, according to AI

AI picks the top restaurants in America for ringing in 2025 in style

 Chef David Burke unpacks the impact of inflation on the food industry on The Claman Countdown. video

Celebrity chef David Burke: Customers like value driven restaurant deals

 Chef David Burke unpacks the impact of inflation on the food industry on The Claman Countdown.

It might be too late to snag reservations for New Year's Eve at the top restaurants in the U.S. this year, but a new artificial intelligence aggregator has curated a list of where the finest meals will be served on Tuesday night to ring in 2025.

GMTech, a platform that draws insights from nine leading AI models – including including GPT-4, Llama, and Titan Premier – asked the machines where us humans can experience the best final dinner of 2024, and, unsurprisingly, the guide spotlights Michelin-starred fine dining, festive atmospheres, and memorable culinary experiences.

Here are the top 10 New Year’s Eve restaurants in the U.S., as ranked by GMTech:

1. The French Laundry – Yountville, CA

signage at The French Laundry

Signage for the French Laundry restaurant in Yountville, Napa Valley, California, operated by chef Thomas Keller and known for being one of the few restaurants in the United States to earn three Michelin stars, November 26, 2016. AI aggregator GMTech (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Celebrated for its exquisite French cuisine and impeccable service, offering a special New Year's Eve tasting menu.

2. Eleven Madison Park – New York, NY

Known for its innovative and elegant multi-course dining experience, perfect for a festive celebration.

3. Alinea – Chicago, IL

Offers a groundbreaking approach to modernist cuisine, providing a unique and memorable New Year's Eve menu.

4. Le Bernardin – New York, NY

Le Bernardi co-owner and chef Eric Ripert

French chef Eric Ripert of the US' three-stars Michelin restaurant 'Le Bernardin' in New York poses during a photo session in Paris on November 25, 2024.  (JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Renowned for exceptional seafood dishes in an elegant setting, ideal for ringing in the new year.

5. Per Se – New York, NY

Features a luxurious dining experience with stunning views of Central Park, offering a special holiday menu.

6. The Inn at Little Washington – Washington, VA

Provides a refined, countryside dining experience with a special New Year's Eve dinner.

7. Commander's Palace – New Orleans, LA

co-owner of Commander's Palace outside the restaurant

Ti Adelaide Martin, co-proprietor of Commander's Palace, stands outside the closed restaurant in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 (ophia Germer/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A historic restaurant offering a festive atmosphere and Creole-inspired New Year's Eve menu.

8. Canlis – Seattle, WA

Known for its Pacific Northwest cuisine and stunning city views, offering a special holiday menu.

9. Gary Danko – San Francisco, CA

Offers a refined atmosphere and exceptional cuisine, making it an ideal choice for a special New Year's Eve dinner.

10. Spago – Beverly Hills, CA

Wolfgang Puck's flagship restaurant provides upscale dining with a focus on seasonal ingredients, perfect for a celebratory dinner.