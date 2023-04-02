Smoked salmon product recalled from Florida Publix supermarkets: FDA

A salmon product sold by Publix supermarkets in Florida has been recalled over concerns related to Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Seven Seas International is recalling 295 cases of their Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon product.

Only packages sold before March 14 with the R4058 lot code are being recalled. The product's best-by date is April 14.

Consumers who bought salmon with the R4058 lot code are urged to return their products to their local stories to get a full refund. The lot code can be found on the product's plastic film.

The Florida Department of Agriculture found Listeria monocytogenes in the salmon while conducting routine regulatory testing.

According to the CDC, listeria can cause stillbirths and miscarriages in pregnant women. It can also cause fatal infections, especially in young children and older adults.

Symptoms of listeriosis include fevers, flu-like symptoms, diarrhea and vomiting. If listeriosis becomes an intestinal illness, symptoms start within 24 hours of consuming the food and typically lasts up to 3 days.

If the bacteria spreads beyond the intestines, listeriosis becomes an invasive illness. That usually occurs within two weeks of eating the contaminated food, and can cause seizures, headaches, loss of balance and confusion.

